Chisel Belau (February 3, 2020)

Novel CoronaVirus Update

(CNN)

Over 2000 Visitors Screened For Coronavirus

(Tia Belau Newspaper)

Most State Government Financial Audits Completed

(Tia Belau Newspaper)

COFA Trust Fund Grew 19.6% In 2019, At $298.4M

(Tia Belau Newspaper)

Driver Falls Asleep, SUV Decides To Check In At Hotel

(Tia Belau Newspaper)

Meyuns, Airai And Angaur Win Their First Games

(Tia Belau Newspaper)

Resolution To Call For Referendum On Palau’s Territorial Border

(Tia Belau Newspaper)

Court Calendar Today

Morning News

February 3, 2020