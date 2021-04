L to R (PICRC Policy Development Coordinator, Andrea Uchel receives the check from the WCTC Personnel Manager, Mr. Russ Masayos).

Caption: The Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) is grateful to accept a donation of $1,500 from Western Caroline Trading Company (WCTC) for the 2022 Arts & Tides Calendar. PICRC would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to WCTC for their donation, and their continued support of the Center’s mission for science and environmental education, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.