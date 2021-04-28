PCOC: Young Entrepreneurs Workshop on May 4, 2021

All who are interested to participate MUST email palauchamberofcommerce@gmail.com or call/text PCOC Assistant, Ms. Jada Avesani, at 775-3400 ASAP. Seats will be reserved on an RSVP basis only.

High school principals, parents, and employers are asked to please allow their young people, 15-35 years of age, to please attend and all RSVP participants will receive a “To Whom It May Concern” written excuse to be absent from school and/or work on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, so they can be at the PCC Assembly Hall for the Young Entrepreneurs Workshop.