UOG PR – 321 expected to graduate at UOG Commencement Ceremony
May 16, 2024
For more information, contact:
Jonas D. Macapinlac
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Tel: 671-735-2944
Email: [email protected]
The University of Guam will hold its Fañomnåkan (Spring) Commencement Ceremony
at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Calvo Field House.
Of the 321 expected graduates, 275 will earn bachelor’s degrees and 46 will earn
master’s degrees.
“We are so very proud of these graduates, many of whom entered the University during
the pandemic and endured many challenges, and all of whom persevered to earn their
degrees this Sunday,” said President Anita Borja Enriquez. “We wish them well in their
professional careers and beyond.”
Hattori to deliver Commencement Address
Graduates will hear from Dr. Mary Therese Perez Hattori who serves as the Director of
the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East-West Center in Hawaii.
Dr. Hattori’s academic interests include culturally sustaining education and leadership,
leadership development, digital leadership, instructional design for online learning
environments, and indigenous research methodologies. She is an occasional lecturer
and adjunct faculty in Pacific Studies, Learning Design and Technology, and several
Educational Doctorate programs in the US. She enjoys providing mentoring and
serving on dissertation committees for Pacific islander students.
Dr. Hattori completed a B.Ed. and Professional Diploma in Secondary Social Studies
with a concentration in Pacific Islands History, an M.Ed. in Educational Technology, and
an Ed.D. in Professional Educational Practice from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.
Her dissertation focused on culturally responsive educational technology from Pacific
Islander perspectives.
She is the sister of Dr. Anne Hattori, Professor of History, Micronesian Studies, and
CHamoru Studies and the late Dr. Margaret Hattori-Uchima, former Dean of the
University’s School of Health.
Honorary Degree
An honorary degree of Doctor of Business Management will be conferred to the
Honorable Paul Yin-lien Chen who is currently serving as the Representative of the
Taipei Trade Office in Fiji. Chen previously served as the Director General of the Taipei
Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.
Admittance to the Commencement Ceremony is by ticket only. The ceremony will be
livestreamed on the UOG Facebook page.
For more information, visit: https://www.uog.edu/commencements/fanomnakan-2024.
Photo Attachments:
2023-Commencement celebration
Members of the Class of Fanuchånan 2023 celebrate after turning their tassels at the
University of Guam Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, December 17, at the UOG
Calvo Field House.
Mary-Hattori-Photo
Dr. Mary Therese Perez Hattori, Director of the Pacific Islands Development Program at
the East-West Center in Hawaii, will be the featured speaker during the University of
Guam’s Fañomnåkan 2024 Commencement Ceremony.
Paul-Chen-Photo
