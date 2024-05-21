UOG PR – 321 expected to graduate at UOG Commencement Ceremony

May 16, 2024

321 expected to graduate at UOG Commencement Ceremony

The University of Guam will hold its Fañomnåkan (Spring) Commencement Ceremony

at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Calvo Field House.

Of the 321 expected graduates, 275 will earn bachelor’s degrees and 46 will earn

master’s degrees.

“We are so very proud of these graduates, many of whom entered the University during

the pandemic and endured many challenges, and all of whom persevered to earn their

degrees this Sunday,” said President Anita Borja Enriquez. “We wish them well in their

professional careers and beyond.”

Hattori to deliver Commencement Address

Graduates will hear from Dr. Mary Therese Perez Hattori who serves as the Director of

the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East-West Center in Hawaii.

Dr. Hattori’s academic interests include culturally sustaining education and leadership,

leadership development, digital leadership, instructional design for online learning

environments, and indigenous research methodologies. She is an occasional lecturer

and adjunct faculty in Pacific Studies, Learning Design and Technology, and several

Educational Doctorate programs in the US. She enjoys providing mentoring and

serving on dissertation committees for Pacific islander students.

Dr. Hattori completed a B.Ed. and Professional Diploma in Secondary Social Studies

with a concentration in Pacific Islands History, an M.Ed. in Educational Technology, and

an Ed.D. in Professional Educational Practice from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Her dissertation focused on culturally responsive educational technology from Pacific

Islander perspectives.

She is the sister of Dr. Anne Hattori, Professor of History, Micronesian Studies, and

CHamoru Studies and the late Dr. Margaret Hattori-Uchima, former Dean of the

University’s School of Health.

Honorary Degree

An honorary degree of Doctor of Business Management will be conferred to the

Honorable Paul Yin-lien Chen who is currently serving as the Representative of the

Taipei Trade Office in Fiji. Chen previously served as the Director General of the Taipei

Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.

Admittance to the Commencement Ceremony is by ticket only. The ceremony will be

livestreamed on the UOG Facebook page.

For more information, visit: https://www.uog.edu/commencements/fanomnakan-2024.

