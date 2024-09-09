AuthorJaniz RuetinagUpdated onSeptember 9, 2024September 10, 2024 CategoriesAnnouncementsMechesang Subed er a Kemeldiil (Sep. 12-15, 2024) 🕊️“Always Loved…Never Forgotten…Forever Missed”🕊️ Condolences to Families & Friends https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/2024-0907-KEMELDIIL-Ngirur-Haruo-3x0907-0908_2x0909-0911a.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/2024-0909-KEMELDIIL-Ongeai-Isaac-Bai-1x0909_2x0910-0913.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/2024-0909-KEMELDIIL-Francisca-Olsuchel-Inglong-3x0909-0914.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹