Mechesang Subed er a Kemeldiil me a Cheldecheduch (Dec. 5-7, 2024) 🕊️"Always Loved…Never Forgotten…Forever Missed"🕊️ Condolences to Families & Friends https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2024-1125-KODALL-KEMELDIIL-Ponciano-Materne-2x1125-1204.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2024-1128-KEMELDIIL-CHELDECHEDUCH-Masao-Sabo-Esebei-2x1128-1205.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2024-1202-KEMELDIIL-Matthea-Itirong-Ulengchong-2x1202-1205-B.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2024-1202-KEMELDIIL-Kikoa-Koyar-Matul-2x1202-1206.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹