AuthorJaniz RuetinagPosted onJune 25, 2025 CategoriesAnnouncementsMechesang Subed er a Kemeldiil me a Cheldecheduch (June 25-27, 2025) 🕊️“Always Loved…Never Forgotten…Forever Missed”🕊️ Condolences to Families & Friends https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2025-0620-KEMELDIIL-Aulesia-Maderkewet-3x0620-0624.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2025-0623-KEMELDIIL-Isidora-Adelbai-Takada-2x0623_3x0624-0625_1x0626.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2025-0620-CHELDECHEDUCH-Nerlina-Merraoch-Merep-1x0620-0621_3x0622-0625-A.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2025-0623-KEMELDIIL-Nerlina-Merraoch-Mereb-3x0623-0626.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2025-0623-KEMELDIIL-Mauranina-Faustino-1x0623_3x0625-0626.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹