L to R (The Station-Sales Manager, Mr. Ralph Moses presenting the check to PICRC Policy Development Coordinator, Ms. Andrea Uchel)

Caption: The Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) is grateful to accept a donation of $1,000 from Blue Bay Petroleum Incorporated for the 2022 Arts and Tides Calendar. PICRC would to express sincere thanks for the generosity of Blue Bay, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.