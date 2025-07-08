AuthorJaniz RuetinagPosted onJuly 8, 2025 CategoriesAnnouncementsMechesang (Subed er a Kemeldiil e Cheldecheduch (July 4-6, 2025) LATE POST!!! 🕊️“Always Loved…Never Forgotten…Forever Missed”🕊️ Condolences to Families & Friends https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-0627-KEMELDIIL-Matlab-Rumong-Ililau-1x0627_2x0628-0703-A.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-0627-KEMELDIIL-Elizabeth-Jonathan-Ngirmekur-2x0629-0704.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://palauwaveradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-0627-KEMELDIIL-CHELDECHEDUCH-Uchel-Davis-Mesubed-2x0630-0705.mp3 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹